* FY headline EPS 179.4 cents vs 146.9 cents

* Net interest income R17.37 bln vs R16.35 bln

* Shares up 5 pct year to date (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 - FirstRand , South Africa's second-biggest bank, posted a 22 percent increase in full-year earnings on Tuesday, buoyed by a decline in bad debts and said it would issue a special dividend after selling off two insurance units.

FirstRand said normalised earnings per share, which exclude certain one-time items, totalled 179.4 cents in the year to end-June, compared with a restated 146.9 cents in the same period a year earlier.

The bank considers normalised earnings as the best measure of its profit.

FirstRand said it would pay a special dividend of 70 cents, following the sale of its insurance units.

FirstRand in May completed its 3.75 billion rand ($524 million) sale of a 45 percent stake in insurer OUTsurance to RMI Holdings . It previously spun off stake in insurer Momentum, which became part of MMI Holdings .

Net interest income, the measure of a bank's earnings from lending, came in at 17.37 billion rand, from 16.35 billion rand a year earlier.

South Africa's banking industry -- dominated by FirstRand and rivals Standard Bank , Absa Group and Nedbank -- is slowly recovering from a recession that caused massive job losses and sparked a surge in bad loans.

Shares of FirstRand are up about 5 percent so far this year, making them the second-best performer among South Africa's top 4 banks. Shares of smaller rival Nedbank are up 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)