* FY headline EPS 179.4 cents vs 146.9 cents
* Net interest income R17.37 bln vs R16.35 bln
* Shares up 5 pct year to date
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 - FirstRand , South Africa's
second-biggest bank, posted a 22 percent increase in full-year
earnings on Tuesday, buoyed by a decline in bad debts and said
it would issue a special dividend after selling off two
insurance units.
FirstRand said normalised earnings per share, which exclude
certain one-time items, totalled 179.4 cents in the year to
end-June, compared with a restated 146.9 cents in the same
period a year earlier.
The bank considers normalised earnings as the best measure
of its profit.
FirstRand said it would pay a special dividend of 70 cents,
following the sale of its insurance units.
FirstRand in May completed its 3.75 billion rand ($524
million) sale of a 45 percent stake in insurer OUTsurance to RMI
Holdings . It previously spun off stake in insurer
Momentum, which became part of MMI Holdings .
Net interest income, the measure of a bank's earnings from
lending, came in at 17.37 billion rand, from 16.35 billion rand
a year earlier.
South Africa's banking industry -- dominated by FirstRand
and rivals Standard Bank , Absa Group and
Nedbank -- is slowly recovering from a recession that
caused massive job losses and sparked a surge in bad loans.
Shares of FirstRand are up about 5 percent so far this year,
making them the second-best performer among South Africa's top 4
banks. Shares of smaller rival Nedbank are up 5.4 percent.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)