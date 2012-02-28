* Normalised EPS up 26 pct
* Net interest income also up 26 pct
* S.Africa's top performing bank stock
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 FirstRand,
South Africa's No.2 bank, reported a 26 percent rise in
first-half profit on strong loan growth, and said it would keep
pursuing expansion in other African countries such as Nigeria
and Ghana.
FirstRand, which already has operations in seven African
countries, said it aimed to build an investment banking
operation in Nigeria from scratch and buy a smaller retail and
commercial bank there.
"If we do acquisitions, they will typically be small to
medium size," Chief Executive Sizwe Nxasana said in an interview
following the bank's results.
"We wouldn't want to spend more than, I would say, 10
percent of our capital on new acquisitions or new
opportunities."
The bank ended talks to buy a stake in Nigeria's Sterling
Bank last year after failing to agree on price.
Its expansion was also knocked back in Zambia after the
government there reversed the sale of state-controlled Finance
Bank to FirstRand.
FirstRand would focus on scaling up its smaller operations
in Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia, while also seeking
opportunities in Ghana, Nxasana said.
FirstRand is the best performing bank on South Africa's
blue-chip Top 40 index this year, as it focuses on
expanding its loan book.
"It is our favourite pick at the moment," said Darren
Coulter, an analyst at Imara SP Reid.
"They are showing some growth in loans and advances which
was absent in (rival) Absa results," he said.
Absa Group posted a 1 percent decline in its loan book in
full-year earnings earlier in February.
CREDIT GROWTH
South African banks are recovering after a 2009 recession
lowered interest rates and sapped earnings from lending. Banks
are back to profitability, helped mainly by a steady decline in
bad debts, though demand for credit remains muted.
FirstRand has bucked the weak lending trend with a push in
unsecured loans. Net interest income for continuing operations,
a measure of earnings from lending, increased 26 percent to
10.53 billion rand ($1.4 billion) in the six months to
end-December.
Nxasana said FirstRand was aiming to increase unsecured
lending from the present 3 percent of total loans. The shift to
uncollateralised personal loans had allowed the bank to get
better margins, he said.
FirstRand said normalised earnings per share totalled 102.4
cents in the six months to end-December, up from a restated 81.1
cents a year ago. It had said its diluted normalised EPS would
rise by as much as 28 percent.
Group bad debts fell 12 percent, but non-interest income,
which includes fees and commissions, was little changed.
Absa posted a 21 percent rise in its full-year earnings,
while Nedbank is scheduled to publish its figures on
Feb. 29. Market leader Standard Bank will report on
March 8.
Shares in FirstRand, which has a market capitalisation of
just over $18 billion, are up about 16 percent so far this year,
compared with a 6.5 percent rise for the Johannesburg's
blue-chip Top-40 index.
($1 = 7.5855 South African rand)
