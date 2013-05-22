(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African lender
FirstRand said on Wednesday the high-profile head of
its retail arm would step down at the end of this year to be
replaced by one of his deputies.
FirstRand, South Africa's second-largest bank by value, said
Michael Jordaan would step down after a decade at the helm of
its First National Bank unit.
He will be replaced by Jacques Celliers, head of First
National Bank's business banking unit and the overseer of the
bank's push into India.
Seen as a pioneer in South African banking, Jordaan has
taken market share from rivals Standard Bank, Absa
Group and Nedbank Group through aggressive
marketing and by championing technology such as mobile
applications.
Jordaan has previously said he was looking to leave his post
to spend more time with his family in Cape Town, where they own
a winery.
(Reporting by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by
Ed Cropley)