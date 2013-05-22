(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African lender FirstRand said on Wednesday the high-profile head of its retail arm would step down at the end of this year to be replaced by one of his deputies.

FirstRand, South Africa's second-largest bank by value, said Michael Jordaan would step down after a decade at the helm of its First National Bank unit.

He will be replaced by Jacques Celliers, head of First National Bank's business banking unit and the overseer of the bank's push into India.

Seen as a pioneer in South African banking, Jordaan has taken market share from rivals Standard Bank, Absa Group and Nedbank Group through aggressive marketing and by championing technology such as mobile applications.

Jordaan has previously said he was looking to leave his post to spend more time with his family in Cape Town, where they own a winery.