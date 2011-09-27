JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 South Africa's FirstRand plans to start a retail banking business in India in December, the Business Day newspaper said on Tuesday.

FirstRand, South Africa's second-largest bank, already has a full commercial banking licence in India, and a presence in Mumbai. It will become the first African lender to start retail banking in the Asian country, the newspaper said.

"India's gross domestic product grew 7.5 percent in the second quarter of this year and is expected to maintain growth at similar levels for decades to come. Compared with South Africa's long-run economic growth rate of about 3.5 percent, it is apparent why India is a really attractive market for us," Michael Jordaan, chief executive of FirstRand's retail arm, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)