JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 Kenya has licensed
South African banking group FirstRand to open a
representative office for marketing and liaison purposes, the
east African nation's central bank said on Friday.
Banks have been queuing up to set up operations in the
region's biggest economy, drawn by faster economic growth and
the country's status as a hub for financial services in the
region.
FirstRand, South Africa's second biggest lender, would be
the fourth foreign bank granted such a license in Kenya after
HSBC, South Africa's Nedbank and HDFC Bank of
India.
