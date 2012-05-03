* Says targeting a mid-tier Kenyan bank
* To increase branches in Tanzania
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, May 3 South Africa's FirstRand Bank
plans to acquire a mid-sized Kenyan bank when the
opportunity arises to boost its presence in the largest economy
in one of the fastest-growing regions on the continent, its
Africa head said.
Foreign lenders have been looking to set up operations in
Kenya, driven by a desire for a piece of the action in a market
where collective industry profits jumped 20.4 percent last year
to 89.3 billion shillings ($1.07 billion).
Jabu Khethe, chief executive for FirstRand Africa, said the
sector was very competitive, with 43 lenders, making it
difficult for a new entrant to adopt a greenfield model.
A law requiring banks to raise their minimum capital to 1
billion shillings from 250 million shillings by the end of this
year, would also throw up consolidation and acquisition
opportunities, Khethe said.
"We tend to come in the mid-tier type level. It is easy to
merge the cultures, people, systems, etc," Khethe said at the
launch of the bank's representative office in Nairobi late on
Wednesday.
"More importantly you still have some work to do in
capturing the market share. To buy a bank that is dominant
already is not always the best solution."
The representative office will initially deal in
infrastructure deals, project financing and pave the way for the
acquisition that would eventually allow FirstRand to roll out
its full spectrum of services, including retail banking.
It will also allow the bank to make a play for the
Africa-India trade corridor, which is growing fast due to demand
for products and services on both sides, Khethe said.
The $19.4 billion lender launched operations in India this
year, becoming the first African bank to start retail banking in
the Asian country.
FirstRand, which is the second-largest bank in South Africa
by market value, plans to increase its branches in Tanzania,
where it established a subsidiary 18 months ago, he said.
"We have an intention to build up that infrastructure to the
basic level required, which is somewhere in the region of 25 or
30 branches," Khethe said, adding that the eventual aim was to
start operations in Uganda and Rwanda as well.
FirstRand's business on the continent outside South Africa,
which is mainly concentrated in southern Africa in countries
such as Mozambique and Zambia, contributes less than 10 percent
to the group's income, Khethe said.
But it is growing at a fast rate, prompting the bank to plan
entry into Ghana and Nigeria in the west of the continent.
"There is a two-prong approach in Nigeria where we already
have a representative office and also we are in the space of
looking for an acquisition. The Ghana situation is also an
acquisition," he said.
($1 = 83.5000 Kenyan shillings)
