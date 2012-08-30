JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 The recent surge in unsecured lending in South Africa is a concern, particularly among lower-income consumers, the head of FirstRand Ltd said on Thursday.

"There has to be concern about the level of growth, particularly in the mass market," Sizwe Nxasana, the chief executive of the country's second-largest bank, said at an investment conference. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)