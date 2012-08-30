(Add details)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 The recent surge in unsecured lending in South Africa is a concern, particularly among lower-income consumers, the head of FirstRand Ltd said on Thursday.

"There has to be concern about the level of growth, particularly in the mass market," Sizwe Nxasana, the chief executive of the country's second-largest bank, said at an investment conference.

Banks in Africa's top economy have been pushing into the lucrative unsecured loan market, which relies solely on the customer's promise to pay back debt, to offset weak corporate demand for credit.

However, household debt stands at a dangerously high level of 70 percent of disposable income, and the central bank fears that may get worse as banks expand into the sector. (Reporting by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)