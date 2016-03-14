JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's FirstRand
is in talks with a trade union about cutting 600 jobs
at its retail banking unit, a union official said on Monday.
Sasbo, the union that represents workers in the banking
industry, was continuing talks with First National Bank in an
attempt to avoid job losses, said spokeswoman Vanessa Hattingh.
"Sasbo has managed to reduce the affected numbers to some
600. The consultation process continues in an attempt to further
reduce the number of forced retrenchments," said Hattingh.
FirstRand's spokeswoman Sam Moss did not immediately respond
to calls for a comment.
FirstRand, which employs more nearly 40,000 people, reported
a flat half-year profit last week as the effects of weak
consumption and investment spending at home and the rest of
Africa weighed.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)