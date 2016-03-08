JOHANNESBURG, March 8 FirstRand Ltd,
South Africa's biggest bank by market value, reported a slight
increase in half-year profit on Tuesday as the effects of weak
consumption and investment spending in Africa's most advanced
economy weighed.
The company said diluted headline earnings per share
(EPS)rose to 185.4 cents in the six months to end December
compared with 180.5 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South African that
strips out certain one-off items.
Lending to companies had become the mainstay for banks in
South Africa as banks retreated from the high margin but risky
business of giving personal unsecured loans.
But a slowing economy, estimated to grow at less than 1
percent in 2016 due to drought and a collapse in commodity
prices, has tempered corporate credit demand, FirstRand said.
($1 = 13.8499 rand)
