* H1 profit up 29 pct
* Shares up 3 pct
* Loans to slow down; sets aside 500 mln rand in additional
provisions
* Capitec sees FY profit up as much as 36 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, background)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 South Africa's second
biggest bank, FirstRand, said it is scaling back loans
and setting aside more money for bad debts, signs that the
consumer credit bonanza in Africa's top economy may be coming to
an end.
South African banks have been aggressively pushing lucrative
loans to shoppers, sparking concerns that debt levels,
especially among lower-income borrowers, are unsustainable.
FirstRand reported a 29 percent surge in first-half profit
on Tuesday, as earnings from lending and fees grew by double
digit numbers. Shares rose 3 percent on the results, but the
bank cautioned that loan growth would likely slow to single
digits in the second half.
Other banks in South Africa could start to see a similar
squeeze, said Tracy Brodziak, a banking analyst at Old Mutual
Equities.
"For advances growth, the trends will be pretty similar. I
would expect to have a slow down in unsecured lending," she
said.
"We are not expecting on the consumer side real disposable
income to grow significantly. That will put pressure on taking
out further loans and advances, so we expect it to moderate."
CREDIT TIGHTENING
South African bank customers were hit hard by a recession
that cut more than one million jobs during the credit crisis.
Households are carrying debt equal to 76 percent of their
disposable incomes and unemployment remains stuck at around 25
percent.
But lenders have been relatively unscathed due to tight
regulation by the Reserve Bank.
While borrowing has helped fuel consumer spending, fattening
profits for both banks and discount retailers, the economy has
struggled to post convincing growth.
South Africa last week cut its 2013 growth forecast to 2.7
percent, from the 3.0 percent previously seen.
FirstRand Chief Executive Sizwe Nxasana said the bank was
setting aside over 500 million rand ($55 million) in additional
provisions, on top of the 800 million it set aside in June 2012.
"That's in anticipation of a tightening credit environment
and a slowing environment where customers are going to find it a
bit more difficult despite the fact that interest rates went
down even further," he told Reuters.
"Customers' indebtedness is still a big issue."
Nxasana said the bank tightened up credit scoring on
unsecured lending in the mass market last year, and is now
becoming more vigilant with the middle-income market.
FirstRand's vehicle and asset finance unit, WesBank, wrote
new business worth 39.2 billion rand, a 19 percent rise from a
year ago, driven chiefly by motor and unsecured credit books.
However, in another sign that consumer spending may be
weakening, data on Monday showed that new auto sales increased
just 1.6 percent year-on-year in February, and an auto industry
body warned sales will remain sluggish this year.
FirstRand said diluted headline earnings - the main measure
of profit in South Africa and exclude certain one-time items -
totaled 131.1 cents per share in the six months to end-December,
from 101.5 cents a year earlier.
High margin loans from its retail unit, First National Bank
(FNB), and WesBank boosted net interest income before bad debts
by 18 percent to 12.38 billion rand ($1.4 billion).
Smaller rival Capitec Bank, one of the pioneers in
South Africa's consumer lending market, said on Tuesday it
expects its full-year profit to rise by as much as 36 percent.
Shares of FirstRand were 3.4 percent higher at 31.86 rand by
1425 GMT, outpacing 1.7 percent rise in Johannesburg's benchmark
Top-40 index.
(Editing by David Dolan and Clelia Oziel)