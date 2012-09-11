JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 FirstRand Ltd : * S.Africa's FirstRand says FY diluted normalised earnings at 225.8

cents per share from 179.4 cents * FY diluted headline EPS 226.9 cents from 179.4 cents (Reuters consensus: 216

cents) * Says FY dividend 102 cents per share from 81 cents (Reuters consensus: 101

cents)cents * Non-interest income at 29.49 billion rand from R29.57 billion * Net interest income at 21.89 billion rand from 17.37 billion * Says overall crdit impairments increased from 93 bps to 94 bps * Says group's core operating costs grew 10 percent for the year * FY impairments R5.07 billion versus R3.78 billion * Says achieving revenue growth remains a challenge