JOHANNESBURG, March 4 FirstRand Ltd :
* H1 achieving normalised earnings of R8 691 million, an
increase of 20% year-on-year and a normalised roe of 23.4%.
* Says dividend per ordinary share (cents)** 77.0
* Says profit for the period 9 430 r million
* Says H1 headline earnings 8 807 million rand
* Says the macroeconomic environment for the first six months
of the financial year continued to be challenging
* Says total non-interest revenue (nir) increased 8%
year-on-year
* Non-performing loans (npls) have continued to trend down,
with retail npls declinining 8 percent
* Franchises are expected to continue to show good operational
performances and expectations remain unchanged for H2
* Says net interest margin (%) 5.10
* Says the group's income statement benefited from an increase
of 20% in net interest income
* Says net interest income driven by good growth in new
business at fnb, wesbank and rmb.
* Says net interest income before impairment of advances 14 673
million rand