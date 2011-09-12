JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Zambia has agreed to sell 27 billion kwacha ($5.4 million) worth of assets of commercial lender Finance Bank to South Africa's FirstRand , Zambia's central bank said on Monday.

The central bank seized Finance Bank from its shareholders in 2010 for for violating the law through unsound practices, including insider borrowing.

"Upon agreeing appropriate terms, (the Bank of Zambia) accepted the offer by FirstRand," the central bank said in a statement.

FirstRand will operate all 34 branches and 16 agencies of Finance Bank, the central bank said.

The Bank of Zambia would continue to run Finance Bank's problematic assets, such as those which were currently under litigation, it said.

FirstRand is South Africa's second-largest bank.

($1 = 4930.000 Zambian Kwacha) (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by David Dolan)