* Central bank to keep problematic assets
* Share price stable
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's FirstRand
has agreed to pay $5.4 million for Zambia's Finance
Bank, the central bank said on Monday, giving South Africa's
second-largest lender a big boost in the continent's top copper
producer.
The central bank seized Finance Bank from its shareholders
in 2010 for for violating the law through unsound practices,
including insider borrowing.
"Upon agreeing appropriate terms, (the Bank of Zambia)
accepted the offer by FirstRand," the central bank said in a
statement.
FirstRand will operate all 34 branches and 16 agencies of
Finance Bank, while the Bank of Zambia would continue to run its
problematic assets, such as those which were currently under
litigation, the central bank said.
Finance Bank has the largest rural network among Zambian
commercial lenders.
The central bank said it accepted FirstRand's offer because
of its superior profile and track record in managing weak
banking institutions.
FirstRand already has operations in seven African countries
outside of South Africa, including Zambia.
The lender is scheduled to report its full-year earnings on
Tuesday. Some analysts expect that it would be returning excess
capital to shareholders after selling off a stake in an
insurance unit for 3.75 billion rand earlier this year.
FirstRand shares are up 0.49 percent at 20.60 rand at
1426GMT.
($1 = 4930.000 Zambian Kwacha)
(Reporting by Chris Mfula and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by
David Dolan)