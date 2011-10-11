* Commits $100 mln to JV with Energy Corp of America
* To own half of two gathering systems in Pennsylvania
* JV to explore other opportunities in region
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Energy-focused private equity
fund First Reserve Corp is investing $100 million in a joint
venture with privately held Energy Corp. of America (ECA)
focused on energy infrastructure in the Marcellus shale
region.
Through the joint venture, First Reserve said it will pick
up a 50 percent stake in two new natural gas gathering systems
in Pennsylvania.
North American shale fields -- geological formations that
may hold vast quantities of oil and gas -- are drawing billions
of investment dollars from companies looking to tap into the
possibly lucrative fields.
First Reserve is making the investment through its $1.2
billion infrastructure fund. First Reserve managing director
Mark Florian said that gathering systems and other
infrastructure to collect, move and store natural gas -- known
in the oil industry as 'midstream' assets -- represent an
important opportunity for the fund.
"The midstream assets are important to (exploration &
production companies) in terms of being able to handle the
delivery of gas to market, but at the same time, it's not their
core business. So we do feel this is representative of an
opportunity in the U.S., in Canada, and parts of Europe,"
Florian said in an interview.
He said the fund is not initially using any debt to finance
the $100 million tab.
"This is 100 percent equity funded," Florian said. He noted
that First Reserve could do a debt financing for the investment
somewhere down the line, but "even in the absence of any debt,
this fits our return profile."
The Marcellus shale is an underground rock formation that
stretches across much of Pennsylvania, as well as into portions
of New York and West Virginia. Drilling in the Marcellus
accounted for 271.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas during
the last six months of 2010 (1.5 bcf per day).
ECA is one of the largest private companies with acreage in
the Marcellus shale. The two companies plan to explore further
opportunities in gathering systems in the Marcellus, which
Florian said was a particularly attractive region to First
Reserve.
He said First Reserve was also looking at other midstream
assets.
"We are actively working on a number of other situations
where we see great companies, where we have a relationship and
where we can try to craft something similar to this. It may be
for gathering systems, it may be for other types of pipeline
systems, processing or storage," Florian said. "The key for our
fund is to have long-term contracts where we have a lot of
revenue certainty."
First Reserve's infrastructure fund has more modest return
targets than its buyout fund, but it is focused on receiving
cash returns from it investments.
Therefore, Florian said the long-term contracts the joint
venture has with ECA are important.
"We essentially have a specified amount of revenue that we
know we'll be getting for the next 10 or so years," Florian
said.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)