Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 19 First Sensor AG : * Additional acceptance period for voluntary public takeover bid by FS Technology Holding to shareholders of First Sensor expires * Says takeover bid expected to be settled on Oct. 9 * Says according to the bidder, the takeover bid was accepted for a total of
155,189 shares by the end of the extended acceptance period * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)