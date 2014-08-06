Aug 6 First Sensor AG : * Says H1 sales increased by 11% to EUR59.3 million * Says H1 EBIT adjusted for write-downs on purchase price allocations is EUR

3.8 million (+22.6%) * Says H1 operating result (EBITDA) is EUR 6.8 million (+9.8%) * Says H1 net income doubled to EUR 1.1 million * Says H1 incoming orders rose by 18.8% to EUR 78.8 million (H1 2013: EUR 66.3

million)