Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 First Sensor AG : * Says H1 sales increased by 11% to EUR59.3 million * Says H1 EBIT adjusted for write-downs on purchase price allocations is EUR
3.8 million (+22.6%) * Says H1 operating result (EBITDA) is EUR 6.8 million (+9.8%) * Says H1 net income doubled to EUR 1.1 million * Says H1 incoming orders rose by 18.8% to EUR 78.8 million (H1 2013: EUR 66.3
million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)