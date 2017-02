(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Canadian property manager FirstService Corp posted lower quarterly profit, hurt by rising expenses.

The company reported third-quarter net earnings of $13.8 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $ 14.4 million, or 18 cents a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 61 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $585.4 million.

