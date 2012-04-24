April 24 Canadian property manager FirstService
Corp posted a surprise first-quarter loss as revenue
fell by a fourth in its property services segment.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $16.4
million, or 55 cents per share, from $9.9 million, or 33 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted net loss was 10 cents per share, compared with
earnings of 14 cents per share.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $490.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 19
cents per share on revenue of $497.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at its property services segment fell 26 percent to
$84.8 million, hurt by lower volumes of distressed assets under
management at Field Asset Services, a unit which provides
pre-foreclosure and renovation field services to the mortgage
services industry.
Shares of FirstService closed at C$30.44 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)