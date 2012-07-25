(Adds details, share price)
July 25 Canadian property manager FirstService
Corp reported an 18 percent fall in second-quarter
adjusted profit due to weakness in the U.S. foreclosure services
sector.
The company's revenue rose 5 percent to $593.2 million in
the quarter, but revenue from its property services segment,
which includes foreclosure services, fell 29 percent to $87.5
million.
The company manages and maintains single-family properties
in the United States on a temporary basis for lenders and
mortgage servicers.
Foreclosures in the United States were down 11 percent in
the first half of 2012, according to RealtyTrac, a real estate
information company.
Adjusted income fell to $13.7 million, or 45 cents per
share, from $16.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company's gross margin fell 2.3 percentage points to
34.8 percent in the quarter.
However, helped by lower tax costs, net profit attributable
to common shareholders rose to $8.4 million, or 28 cents per
share, from $3.4 million, or 11 cents per share a year earlier.
Firstservice's revenue from its commercial real estate
business, which operates in 37 countries around the world, rose
19 percent to $291.6 million.
Revenue at its residential property management business rose
9 percent to $214.1 million.
Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at C$25.77 on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)