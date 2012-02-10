SINGAPORE Feb 10 Singapore-listed
business trust First Ship Lease Trust said it demanded for
redelivery of its three chemical tankers from the subsidiaries
of troubled Indonesian shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker
.
"This is in addition to the demand for payment stated in the
notice of default issued to the Lessees on 7 February 2012," the
trust said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier this week, First Ship Lease Trust said some
subsidiaries of Berlian Laju had defaulted on their
payment obligations for three chemical tankers.
Berlian Laju, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm,
said late last month it was freezing payments on its debt of $2
billion while it talks with creditors about restructuring its
operations and finances.
It said the freeze affected repayments on all of the
company's bank loans, bonds and payments on ship leases and
included similar obligations of its other subsidiaries, save for
PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)