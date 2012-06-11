(Repeats story first published on Monday with no change to
* New South Wales projects to total 159 MW
* Federal, state funding to contribute
* First Solar shares rise more than 2 pct
June 11 First Solar said it would
design and build two utility-scale power plants in Australia
totaling 159 megawatts of capacity for AGL Energy Ltd.
Construction is expected to begin on both projects in 2014,
with commercial operation in 2015, the company said in a press
release on Monday.
Financial details of the contracts were not disclosed.
The two New South Wales projects, a 106 MW project in Nyngan
and a 53 MW project in Broken Hill, will also receive funding
from the Australian federal government as well as the state
government.
U.S.-based First Solar is the lowest-cost solar panel maker
in the world, but steep declines in the price of polysilicon and
solar equipment have narrowed its advantage over other
companies.
First Solar, which used cadmium telluride in its thin-film
panels rather than polysilicon, has seen its shares sink more
than 62 percent this year through Friday.
The shares climbed more than 2 percent in premarket trading
to $13.08.
