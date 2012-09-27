Sept 27 First Solar Inc appointed Bruce
Yung as managing director of business development for China as
the largest U.S. solar panel maker looks to expand in the
country.
China is looking to aggressively scale up its solar market.
The country last month hiked its 2015 target for solar power
capacity by 40 percent to about 21 gigawatt (GW), the third
increase in just over a year.
The appointment will help expand the market for
utility-scale solar power plants in China, First Solar said in a
statement.
Yung, who has 25 years of experience in the energy industry,
was most recently managing director of China Renewable Energy
Investment Ltd, a renewable energy company focused on China.
Yung, who will be based in Beijing, has previously worked
with BP Plc, Entergy and British Gas.
In a separate statement, First Solar said it would build
solar projects totaling 20 megawatts for PNM Resources Inc
in New Mexico.
First Solar shares were up 2 percent before the bell. The
stock, which has risen 40 percent in the last three months,
closed at $20.90 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.