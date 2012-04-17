April 17 First Solar Inc said it would shut down some manufacturing operations and cut 2,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its workforce, as the largest U.S. solar maker moves to speed up its cost-cutting efforts.

The company, the lowest-cost solar panel maker in the world, said the new cuts would reduce its costs by $30 million to $60 million this year and $100 million to $120 million annually in future years. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)