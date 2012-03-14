BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
March 14 First Solar Inc said it will build a 20-megawatt solar power project in Maryland which will sell electricity and renewable energy credits to a unit of FirstEnergy Corp.
Construction at the Hagerstown-based project will start in the second quarter and be completed in the fourth quarter, providing 125 jobs, the company said.
The project, in which First Solar has a 100 percent stake, will use the company's photovoltaic modules to power about 2,700 Maryland homes.
First Solar shares were up 2 percent in premarket trade. They had closed at $27.32 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper