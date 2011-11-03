BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
Nov 3 First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) said on Thursday it postponed plans to build a new solar module factory in Vietnam until demand for the renewable energy source grows and its shares rose 1.7 percent in post-market trading.
Last week, the U.S. solar panel maker ousted its chief executive, Rob Gillette, and a day later slashed its 2011 profit and sales forecast.
The company has accelerated efforts to boost the efficiency of its panels and said its top manufacturing lines were producing panels with a sunlight conversion of 12.4 percent. (Reporting by Matt Daily; editing by Andre Grenon)
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.