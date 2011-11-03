Nov 3 First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) said on Thursday it postponed plans to build a new solar module factory in Vietnam until demand for the renewable energy source grows and its shares rose 1.7 percent in post-market trading.

Last week, the U.S. solar panel maker ousted its chief executive, Rob Gillette, and a day later slashed its 2011 profit and sales forecast.

The company has accelerated efforts to boost the efficiency of its panels and said its top manufacturing lines were producing panels with a sunlight conversion of 12.4 percent. (Reporting by Matt Daily; editing by Andre Grenon)