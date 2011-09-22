* Company in advanced talks to sell Topaz project
Sept 22 First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) said it would
not meet a deadline to receive a federal loan guarantee for a
huge solar power plant it is building in California, sending
its shares to their lowest level in more than four years.
The announcement cast a spotlight again on the Obama
administration's support of renewable energy, which have come
under fire by Republicans since the collapse of solar company
Solyndra after it won more than $500 million in backing from
the Department of Energy.
First Solar, which in June received conditional approval
from the U.S. Department of Energy for a $1.9 billion loan
guarantee to build the 550-megwatt Topaz plant, said it was
unable to process all requirements under the department's loan
program before the Sept. 30 cutoff date.
Energy bankers and financiers have said the Energy
Department's process to qualify for the loan guarantees was far
more onerous and detailed than required by private banks,
countering complaints by Republican lawmakers that the
administration was rushing to fund deals.
First Solar, the lowest cost solar manufacturer in the
world, said it was in advanced talks to finance and sell the
Topaz plant project and would try to secure financing that does
not rely on the Energy Department.
If the company is able to find a buyer for the plant and
secure funding, it would likely pay a higher interest rate than
it could receive from banks if it had a government loan
guarantee, pushing up the overall cost, according to Jeffrey
Bencik, an analyst with investment bank Kaufman Bros. That
higher figure could drive up the cost of building the power
plant by about 50 cents per watt to perhaps $3.50 to $4.00 per
watt, he estimated.
First Solar declined to discuss the costs of the project.
However, First Solar was not likely to see a dent in its
near-term earnings.
"It would not impact their 2011 (profit); perhaps in 2012
and 2013," Bencik added.
EYES ON OTHER PLANTS
In addition to its sales of the thin-film photovoltaic
panels, First Solar builds utility-scale solar power plants and
sells the projects, a growing business for the company, which
has been diversifying away from the key German market.
It is currently developing several large solar power plants
that will deliver electricity to meet California's 33 percent
renewable energy target by 2020, including two awaiting final
Energy Department loan guarantees.
Those plants, the 230-MW Antelope Valley Solar Ranch and
the 550-MW Desert Sunlight projects, must receive the
guarantees before that government funding program's deadline at
the end of September.
Solyndra's loan guarantee was awarded to the start-up
company to finance a manufacturing facility, while First
Solar's loan guarantees are designed to help fund construction
of electricity-producing plants.
At an energy conference in Washington on Wednesday, energy
investors said projects seeking the Energy Department support
were subject to very detailed due-diligence reviews before they
were approved. [ID:nS1E78K08U]
Prices for the photovoltaic panels that turn sunlight into
electricity have tumbled more than 30 percent so far this year,
pressured by a glut as key markets in Europe trim subsidies for
renewable energy.
That price drop has squeezed profits and margins for all
solar manufacturers and driven down the WilderHill Clean Energy
index .ECO 43 percent so far this year.
First Solar's shares fell 5.2 percent to $69.69 on the
NASDAQ, their lowest since June 2007.
