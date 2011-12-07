* To buy $2-bln Topaz plant in California
* 550-MW plant can power 160,000 average California homes
Dec 7 MidAmerican Energy Holdings, a part
of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said on
Wednesday it will buy First Solar's 550-megawatt Topaz
Solar Farm power plant in California.
MidAmerican Energy, which already operates wind-powered
energy generation facilities, is adding solar to its portfolio
amid a slump in the market that has dried up renewable-energy
financing.
First Solar had hoped to secure a loan guarantee from the
U.S. government to help finance construction of the plant, which
will be one of the largest ever built, but the company was
unable to meet a government deadline at the end of September.
The $2-billion Topaz plant, being built in San Luis Obispo
County, will have the capacity to generate enough energy to
power about 160,000 average California homes, MidAmerican Energy
said in a statement.
Financial details of the transaction were not available.
Earlier in the day, Reuters had reported about the deal
quoting a source familiar with the transaction.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co will buy the
electricity from Topaz under a 25-year agreement, Des Moines,
Iowa-based MidAmerican Energy said.
First Solar shares, which had lost about two-thirds of their
value this year, closed at $46.11 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
