LOS ANGELES Nov 1 First Solar Inc, the
biggest U.S. solar panel maker, on Thursday posted a 55 percent
drop in third-quarter net earnings due to restructuring charges
and lower revenue.
Net income was $87.9 million, or $1.00 per share, compared
with $196.5 million, or $2.25 per share, a year ago.
Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $1.27
per share, easily beating the average analyst forecast of $1.04,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $839.1 million from $1.01 billion
last year.
First Solar said it expects full-year revenue of $3.5
billion to $3.8 billion, down from a prior view of $3.6 billion
to $3.9 billion, due to weather-related disruptions in its
supply chain.
Full-year earnings are expected to be between $4.40 a share
and $4.70 a share, compared with a prior view of $4.20 to $4.70
per share.
First Solar, like others in the industry, has struggled due
to a sharp drop in the price of solar panels that has squeezed
profit margins and forced many companies to shut down plants and
some to go out of business.
First Solar shares were up 5 percent in extended trade at
$26.11 after closing at $24.74 on the Nasdaq.