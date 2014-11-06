(Adds details on plan for solar assets, capacity expansion from
Nov 6 First Solar Inc will not spin off
its solar power plants into a separate, publicly traded entity
as some of its competitors have done, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
The company's shares slid more than 6 percent after CEO Jim
Hughes announced the decision on a conference call to discuss
First Solar's third-quarter earnings.
Several solar players, including SunEdison and NRG
Energy, have bundled up solar assets and spun them off
into vehicles known as 'yield cos.'
These instruments own and operate solar assets that have
long-term power contracts with utilities. That guarantees stable
cash flows that are then paid out as dividends to investors or
reinvested into new plants by the parent company.
"We do not feel that we are missing either gross margin
opportunities or market share capture opportunities because we
do not have a yield co today," Hughes told analysts on the call.
First Solar manufactures solar panels and also builds solar
power plants, many of which it sells to power producers. The
company will retain ownership of some of those projects even
without a yield co, Hughes said.
Also on the call, Hughes said First Solar had begun
restarting several lines at its Malaysia solar panel factory and
could increase production capacity by 46 percent next year.
Demand for solar panels is poised to rise ahead of the
expiration of a critical U.S. tax credit for solar projects at
the end of 2016, and First Solar wants to be prepared to capture
that demand, Hughes said.
First Solar, which is based in Tempe, Arizona, reported a
quarterly profit of $88.4 million or 87 cents per share,
compared with $195 million, or $1.94 per share, a year ago.
Excluding a one-time tax benefit, First Solar earned 61
cents a share. Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings
of 64 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $889.3 million. Analysts were expecting revenue
of $1.049 billion.
First Solar shares were trading at $52.77 in extended trade
after closing at $56.41 on the Nasdaq.
