Feb 24 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly earnings in part due to the sale of a large California solar power plant to Southern Co.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $191 million, or $1.89 per share, compared with $65.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent from a year ago to $1.01 billion. (Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)