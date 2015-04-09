By Christoph Steitz
| FRANKFURT, April 9
FRANKFURT, April 9 Infrastructure investor First
State Investments is looking to expand its presence in Germany's
1.7-million-kilometre network of regional power and gas grids.
Its European Diversified Infrastructure Fund (EDIF) has up
to 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in investor capital to buy
further gas or power networks in Germany, said Gregor Kurth,
associate director at First State Investments, the asset
management arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).
"We're happy with our two acquisitions so far, but we're not
satisfied yet," Kurth said.
First State has acquired two gas distribution system
operators from top German utility E.ON over the past
two years.
Germany has roughly 900 DSOs which supply 49 million
customers, mostly households, and form the backbone of the
country's power supply.
Kurth's comments chime with those at other infrastructure
funds attracted by the sector's investment returns of up to 9
percent annually.
"Networks are very attractive, as shown by the steep
valuation of recent deals," said Oskar Tijs, senior investment
analyst at NN Investment Partners.
A consortium including Canada's Borealis last month agreed
to buy the Swedish power distribution business of Finland's
Fortum for about 6.6 billion euros, or 16.6 times
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA).
Such valuations could also be reached in Germany, analysts
say, but regulation must first change to make it easier for
outside investors.
Germany is working on new incentives, including eliminating
an existing time gap between investments and the point at which
investors qualify for returns.
Funds are badly needed. DSOs will require 25 billion euros
in investment over the next decade, according to industry
association BDEW, to keep up with rising levels of power from
intermittent solar and wind generation.
Local utilities, which own most of the DSOs, will be unable
to shoulder all of that on their own, especially as they grapple
with a crisis in the power sector that has pushed wholesale
prices to 11-year lows.
"I think that investors and local utilities share the same
interests to a certain extend," said Hilko Schomerus, managing
director at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, one of
Europe's most active buyers of energy assets.
(Editing by Jason Neely)