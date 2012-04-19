April 19 Canadian miner First Uranium Corp's
fourth-quarter gold sales fell 15 percent from the
prior quarter as workforce reduction at its Ezulwini mine in
South Africa hurt production.
First Uranium had agreed to sell the mine, which was hit by
three fatal accidents in the latter half of 2011, to Australian
miner Gold One International Ltd for $70 million
earlier this month. The deal will close in June.
The Canadian company had earlier said it will seek approval
to cut workforce and costs at the mine.
First Uranium sold 32,923 ounces of gold in the quarter,
down from 38,548 ounces sold in the third quarter.
The company sold 8,061 ounces of gold in the quarter from
the Ezulwini mine, down 40 percent.
Uranium production from the mine fell to 86 pounds from
30,887 pounds.
The company's shares, which have lost 44 percent of their
value in the last three months, were trading down 23 percent at
11.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)