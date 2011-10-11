* Q2 sales rise 17.7 percent from Q1
* Uranium production up 76.8 percent in same period
* Company maintains gold, uranium full year outlook
Oct 11 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Tuesday
that its second-quarter gold sales rose 17.7 percent from the
prior quarter and it is maintaining its full year outlook
despite problems at both its projects in South Africa.
Gold sales in the second quarter, ended Sept. 30, rose to
40,529 ounces from 34,438 ounces in its first quarter. In the
same period, uranium production rose 76.8 percent to 36,006
pounds from 20,361 pounds.
Gold and uranium production at the Ezulwini mine, located
some 40 km (25 miles) from Johannesburg, was affected by two
fatal accidents in the second quarter, which led to work
stoppages.
First Uranium said it is reinforcing efforts to attain a
safe working environment and has adopted a zero-tolerance
approach to unsafe conduct.
The company said it remains on track to sell about 70,000
to 80,000 ounces of gold from Ezulwini in fiscal 2012, with
uranium sales of between 110,000 and 130,000 pounds.
At its Mine Waste Solution (MWS) facility, which
reprocesses tailings to extract gold and uranium, the company
said gold recoveries rose quarter-to-quarter, leading to a 27
percent boost in gold sales.
Gold guidance at MWS, located 160 km (100 miles) from
Johannesburg, was unchanged at between 105,000 and 115,000
ounces, despite an ongoing issue with permitting.
In September, the South African mining authority withdrew
the new order mining right for the project. The company
maintains that MWS is not a mine and does not need a mining
right to operate. It said it has continued to operate.
Shares of First Uranium closed up 21 percent at 23 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company has lost 83
percent of its value since the beginning of the year.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)