* Operations halted for investigation into fatality
Nov 14 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Monday it
had halted operations again at its Ezulwini mine in South
Africa, after a collapse killed an employee at the underground
mine.
The collapse occurred on the 48 level of the gold and
uranium mine, located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from
Johannesburg.
First Uranium has halted operations at the project until an
investigation of the accident can be completed.
In September, operations were halted at Ezulwini after a
drill operator was killed in a collapse. In August, the company
announced a day of mourning after an employee was killed in an
incident at the underground mine.
Shares of First Uranium were halted ahead of the news. The
stock closed at C$0.255 Canadian on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon)