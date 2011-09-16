(Repeats to widen distribution)

TORONTO, Sept 16 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Friday that operations had resumed at its Ezulwini mine in South Africa after an accident where one employee died.

Operations at the underground gold and uranium mine were suspended on Tuesday after a drill operator died.

Separately, the Toronto-based company said it had received a letter from South Africa's mineral resource ministry purporting to "withdraw" the mining right for its Mine Waste Solutions (MWS) tailing processing facility.

The company said the notice is defective as MWS is not a mine, and that it has responded to the ministry.

First Uranium shares were up 1.43 percent at C$0.35 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Janet Guttsman)