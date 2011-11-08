Nov 8 Fir Tree Partners, a private investment
firm, closed on its Real Estate Opportunity Fund II, with $628
million, exceeding its target of $500 million.
The firm, which has $7 billion of capital under management,
said the fund would invest in commercial or residential real
estate be it equity, senior loans or the in-between mezzanine
positions, the New York-based hedge fund said on Tuesday.
Opportunity investments usually involve more risk but are
rewarded if things go as planned, with greater returns for
those risks.
Launched in April 2010, Fund II targets publicly traded and
privately held real estate. It is more than 90 percent invested
in loans, property and securities.
The hedge fund formed its first real estate private equity
fund in 2008 to provide Fir Tree's existing investors with more
concentrated real estate exposure.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas)