Nov 8 Fir Tree Partners, a private investment firm, closed on its Real Estate Opportunity Fund II, with $628 million, exceeding its target of $500 million.

The firm, which has $7 billion of capital under management, said the fund would invest in commercial or residential real estate be it equity, senior loans or the in-between mezzanine positions, the New York-based hedge fund said on Tuesday.

Opportunity investments usually involve more risk but are rewarded if things go as planned, with greater returns for those risks.

Launched in April 2010, Fund II targets publicly traded and privately held real estate. It is more than 90 percent invested in loans, property and securities.

The hedge fund formed its first real estate private equity fund in 2008 to provide Fir Tree's existing investors with more concentrated real estate exposure. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas)