Nov 1 Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services Inc posted a quarterly profit above market expectations, helped by growth in its financial solutions segment.

FIS also authorized a new share repurchase program for an additional $500 million of its common stock, which will be valid through December 31, 2013.

The company expects revenue growth of about 10 percent for the full-year, with adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.24-$2.30.

For the third-quarter, net earnings attributable to FIS were $145.4 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with $134.3 million, or 40 cents a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 62 cents a share.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 4.3 percent to $1.43 billion in the third quarter.

Analysts expected for a profit of 61 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Financial solutions segment, which serves the processing needs of financial institutions, commercial lenders and other businesses, reported revenue of $523.2 million, up 8 percent from a year ago.

Shares of the company closed at $26.18 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)