* Q3 adj EPS $0.62 vs est. $0.61
* Q3 rev from cont ops up 4 pct
* Sees FY rev growth of 10 pct; adj EPS from cont ops
$2.24-$2.30
Nov 1 Payment processor Fidelity National
Information Services Inc posted a quarterly profit above
market expectations, helped by growth in its financial solutions
segment.
FIS also authorized a new share repurchase program for an
additional $500 million of its common stock, which will be valid
through December 31, 2013.
The company expects revenue growth of about 10 percent for
the full-year, with adjusted net earnings per share from
continuing operations of $2.24-$2.30.
For the third-quarter, net earnings attributable to FIS were
$145.4 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with $134.3
million, or 40 cents a share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 62 cents a share.
Revenue from continuing operations increased 4.3 percent to
$1.43 billion in the third quarter.
Analysts expected for a profit of 61 cents a share, before
items, on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Financial solutions segment, which serves the processing
needs of financial institutions, commercial lenders and other
businesses, reported revenue of $523.2 million, up 8 percent
from a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at $26.18 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)