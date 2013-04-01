By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 Fidelity National Information
Services is looking to refinance its existing pro rata
facilities in terms consistent with its newly acquired
investment grade rating, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The refinancing will allow the company more flexibility in
its borrowing terms and make room for further pricing decreases
in case the company's ratings continue to climb. JP Morgan, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo are leading the deal
that will launch tomorrow at the Hotel Intercontinental in New
York City.
The new facility consists of a $2 billion revolver and an up
to $2 billion term loan A-4. Moody's Investors Service recently
raised the company's senior unsecured ratings to Baa3, the first
step in investment grade, from Ba1. At current ratings of
Baa3/BBB-, drawn pricing on the new facilities will be 150bp
over Libor. If it remains undrawn, the revolver will pay 25bp.
If the company's ratings are raised to Baa2/BBB, drawn
pricing will drop to 125bp over Libor and undrawn pricing will
remain at 25bp. If ratings are lowered to below Ba1/BB+, undrawn
pricing increases to 200bp over Libor and undrawn pricing
increases to 35bp.
The new loans will refinance the company's existing $1.15
billion, five-year revolver and a $2.02 billion, five-year term
loan A3. Both loans are due in March 2017. Pricing on the
existing loans range from 150bp to 225bp on a drawn basis and
25bp to 40bp when the facility remains undrawn.
The new loans will provide the banking payment technology
provider with increased flexibility in terms of usage of excess
cash flow and negative covenants, reduce the amortization
schedule and remove springing security.
Existing revolver and term loan lenders will receive 10bp to
consent. New and upsized money will receive 25bp for
commitments. The company is offering to repay current lenders
that choose not to participate in the new loans.
The transaction will be leverage neutral for the company,
which is currently 2.5 times adjusted Ebitda.
Commitments are due April 16. Closing and funding is
expected on April 22.