BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Jan 5 Fiserv Inc, which provides IT services and systems to the financial sector, said its units CheckFree Corp and CashEdge Inc filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Fidelity National Information Services Inc and its subsidiary Metavante Corp.
The lawsuit alleges that FIS infringes on Fiserv's patents when it provides customers certain financial and payment products.
CheckFree became a part of Fiserv in 2007, while Metavante was bought by FIS in 2009.
Fiserv's shares were up about 1 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq, while those of FIS were up about 2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week showing Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.