Jan 5 Fiserv Inc, which provides IT services and systems to the financial sector, said its units CheckFree Corp and CashEdge Inc filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Fidelity National Information Services Inc and its subsidiary Metavante Corp.

The lawsuit alleges that FIS infringes on Fiserv's patents when it provides customers certain financial and payment products.

CheckFree became a part of Fiserv in 2007, while Metavante was bought by FIS in 2009.

Fiserv's shares were up about 1 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq, while those of FIS were up about 2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)