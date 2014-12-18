European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 18 James Fisher And Sons Plc :
* Decommissioning contract award
* Has been awarded a 150 mln stg decommissioning contract by Sellafield Limited
* Project will commence this year and is scheduled for completion in 2017
* JFN represents 25 pct of value of consortium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 22 BMW's X1 model will be built in the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday, boosting staff levels at Mini's contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar beyond those at the German carmaker's plant in Oxford, England, where the Mini hatch is made.
* Denmark's finance ministry says it has reached a fully financed deal with a majority in parliament to invest a double-digit billion Danish crowns figure in oil and gas extraction in the North Sea