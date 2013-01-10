BRIEF-West Corporation acquires cloud collaboration practice from Vocus Group
* West corporation acquires cloud collaboration practice from vocus group
Jan 10 TV station operator Fisher Communications Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.
The company said it had not made a decision to "pursue any specific strategic transaction" and had not set a timetable for the review process.
Fisher Communications, which has a market value of about $252.8 million, said it had retained Moelis & Company as financial adviser.
* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.