* Delays annual shareholder meeting until June 9
* Retains Moelis & Co as adviser
* Top shareholder Gabelli says he still prefers leveraged
restructuring
* Shares up 20 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 10 TV station operator Fisher Communications
Inc, under pressure from billionaire investor Mario
Gabelli, said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including
a sale.
Fisher shares jumped as much as 20 percent to $34.25,
valuing the company at $304 million.
Gabelli, the largest shareholder in the company with a 28.63
percent stake, said however that he still preferred a leveraged
restructuring to an outright sale.
A leveraged restructuring would allow shareholders to cash
in their shares while retaining some equity in the company with
a small investment. It would also give more control to fewer
stockholders.
Gabelli, whose funds handle more than $30 billion in assets,
has been pushing Fisher for a year to consider a leveraged
restructuring with funds borrowed from shareholders.
"I'd have done a leveraged restructuring because that is the
culture of 1980s. That is what Multimedia (Inc) did and that was
a very good way to make money for the shareholders," Gabelli
told Reuters.
Gabelli suggested in a letter to Fisher in April last year
that they implement a leveraged restructuring similar to the one
executed by Multimedia Inc Chief Executive Wilson Wearn in 1985.
(link.reuters.com/myn25t)
Wearn oversaw a complex deal that allowed shareholders to
cash in their shares and retain some equity in Multimedia.
Gabelli suggested the creation of a new company that could
buy Fisher for $40 per share by issuing bonds to shareholders,
and then distribute $36 in cash and one share of the new company
to each Fisher shareholder.
A Fisher spokesperson told Reuters that the company would
look at "the full range of possibilities to enhance shareholder
value" but declined to give further details.
Gabelli said it looked like Fisher would go for an outright
sale since it had hired Moelis & Co, an investment bank and
advisory firm involved in recent deals in the broadcast sector.
Moelis advised Newport Broadcasting Group on its $1 billion
deal to sell 22 stations in July to Nexstar Broadcasting Group
, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and Cox Media
Group.
Gabelli, 70, is known for his investments in media companies
and holds stakes in Cablevision Systems Corp and Directv
, said last year would have been a better time to sell
Fisher.
A robust advertising market, growing importance of
retransmission fees and improved access for funding had driven
TV station deals last year.
Gabelli said Fisher's exposure to the Portland and Seattle
markets makes it an attractive target for potential buyers.
Seattle-based Fisher Communications operates 13 full-power
television stations and 7 low-power ones in cities such as
Seattle, Portland and Boise. It runs CBS and ABC affiliates such
as KPIC TV, KCBY TV and KATU TV.
Fisher, which has a market value of about $252.8 million,
said on Thursday it had not made a decision to "pursue any
specific strategic transaction" and had not set a timetable for
the review process.
The company will delay its annual shareholder meeting until
June 9 due to the strategic review.
