Oct 3 Fiskars Oyj Abp

* Says Iittala opens its first stores in South Korea

* Says opening is a continuation of Fiskars growth strategy in Asia and plan is to open five new Iittala shops altogether in South Korea in coming months

* Says Iittala's first shop-in-shop in South Korea is located in Yeongdeungpo's Lotte Department Store in Seoul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)