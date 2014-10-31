Oct 31 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* As of Q4 2014 three reporting segments will be Europe & Asia-Pacific, Americas and Other

* Remaining Wärtsilä shares will be treated as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss in Other segment

* Fiskars European Home and Garden product categories will be reorganized into two business units, Functional Products and Living Products