Dec 4 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars and its financers have agreed that total sum of corporation's binding revolving credit facilities is reduced from 480 million euros ($591.07 million) to 300 million euros ($369.42 million)

* After revisions 120 million euros is due in 2018 and 180 million euros in 2019

* All revolving credit facilities are currently unused