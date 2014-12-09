Dec 9 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars corporation's extraordinary general meeting decided on an extra dividend and amendment to the Articles of Association

* Decided that an extra dividend of 2.60 euros ($3) per share will be distributed to Fiskars shareholders based on annual accounts adopted for financial period that ended on Dec. 31, 2013

* Dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2014