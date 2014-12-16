Dec 16 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Says will recognize a non-recurring 7.0 million euros ($8.72 million) write-down against intangible assets in its result for Q4 2014

* Says write down has no effect on group's cash flow or outlook for financial year 2014