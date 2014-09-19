(Repeats to attach to a duplicated alert chain)

Sept 19 Sept 19 Fiskars Oyj Abp : * Fiskars group decreases its holding in Wartsila, focuses on executing branded

consumer goods strategy * Says Investor acquires 15.8 million shares, or 8% of the capital and votes in

wärtsilä from avlis for approximately EUR 639 million, or EUR 40.55 per share * Says following the deal, the joint venture structure will be dissolved and

Fiskars retains stake of 5 percent in Wartsila * Says the non-recurring gain from the sale of Wartsila shares to Investor

amounts to approximately EUR 450 million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom) (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)